Vikings' JJ McCarthy says he still has not been told he is team's starting quarterback

All signs point to J.J. McCarthy being the man under center for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Despite a career resurgence from Sam Darnold, the Vikings decided to move on, and he went to the Seattle Seahawks.

And, as much as it appears Aaron Rodgers wants to pull the full Brett Favre and go to Minnesota, the feeling does not appear to be mutual.

Rodgers and Russell Wilson are still available, but they don't appear to be in any rush; thus, it looks like McCarthy, whom the Vikings traded up for in 2024, will get the nod.

But, it's still a mystery to him.

McCarthy told Fanduel TV that he has not yet been told that he's the QB1.

"And I'm happy they didn't, because I try to earn it every single day. And I never want that to be given to me," McCarthy said. "It's such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance, and I'm just going to make the most of it every single day."

McCarthy figured to be in a competition with Darnold last year, but a knee injury in training camp kept McCarthy out for the entire season, just months after he helped Michigan to a national championship.

The Vikings went 14-3 last year, but lost the NFC North title game to the Detroit Lions, thus dropping them down to the fifth seed in the conference. They hit the road against the Los Angeles Rams but were a first-round exit.

It was a bad time for Darnold to have the worst two games of his season, but he still managed to earn $100 million from his new team as it appeared he was going to be a bust just a few years ago.

Assuming he's the guy, McCarthy will join a stout corps of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, with reigning Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell on the sideline.

