Chiefs star Xavier Worthy sues ex-fiancee who accused him of assault

After Xavier Worthy avoided assault charges following his arrest for an alleged assault against his ex-fiancee, he is now suing her.

Worthy was arrested earlier this month in Texas, but was able to avoid the charges, District Attorney Shawn Dick said after speaking with multiple witnesses.

But Worthy filed a lawsuit against his ex-fiancee, Tia Jones, for extortion, alleging she stole more than $150,000 in cash and property and assaulted him.

Worthy claimed Jones "schemed to extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables from Plaintiff by concocting false stories of domestic violence and leaking the same to the press to professionally and personally assassinate Plaintiff's character and reputation."

"Rather than leave and separate amicably, Defendant Jones became enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts against Plaintiff and destroyed his game room, including his gaming desk and console [a PlayStation 5], and the key to his Rolls Royce," the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News Digital, reads. "Defendant Jones began physically assaulting Plaintiff by scratching his face and ripping parts of his hair out, causing him pain and injury."

The documents also include photos of the alleged damages.

Jones was granted a protective order by a Texas judge earlier this month.

"Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself," her attorney, Angelica Cogliano, said in a statement to The Associated Press. "In doing so, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves."

Worthy, a 2024 first-round draft pick out of Texas and the silver lining in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss last month, was arrested in Williamson County on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.

Details of the alleged assault were not immediately known, but Worthy’s attorneys said in a separate statement that the allegation was made after a female living in his home refused to leave when repeatedly asked.

She was allegedly asked to leave "upon discovery of her infidelity."

Both parties have said they are cooperating with authorities upon ongoing investigations.

Fox News Digital reached out to an attorney who represented Jones when she was granted a protective order.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

