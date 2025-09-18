Vikings' Carson Wentz to make NFL history with unprecedented starting streak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will be making NFL history in the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Wentz, 32, will become the first player in league history to start for six different teams in six consecutive seasons. In chronological order, Wentz has started for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and now the Vikings.

Wentz said that his journey throughout the years has given him perspective.

"It sounds crazy when you say that," Wentz said via The Athletic. "It’s definitely given me a different perspective. Going from being a starter, traded, cut, being a backup behind some future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and seeing things done (recently) at a really high level. That’s given me some perspective. And also just the perspective of not taking this for granted."

Wentz’s starts with the Rams and Chiefs came in Week 18, when the two teams were resting their starters ahead of the playoffs. The last time Wentz started meaningful games was with the Commanders in 2022.

Now set to play in Week 3, Wentz will start a game with some "real consequences."

"It’s exciting for me," Wentz said. "I’m not going to lie. It’s been a couple of years since I played in a game like this with real consequences."

J.J. McCarthy sprained his ankle in the Vikings' 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and will reportedly miss two-to-four weeks.

The Vikings (1-1) will host the Bengals (2-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for their Week 3 matchup.

