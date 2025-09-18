Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' Carson Wentz to make NFL history with unprecedented starting streak

Wentz will start for his 6th different team in 6 consecutive seasons

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will be making NFL history in the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Wentz, 32, will become the first player in league history to start for six different teams in six consecutive seasons. In chronological order, Wentz has started for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and now the Vikings. 

Wentz said that his journey throughout the years has given him perspective. 

Carson Wentz throws pass

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"It sounds crazy when you say that," Wentz said via The Athletic. "It’s definitely given me a different perspective. Going from being a starter, traded, cut, being a backup behind some future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and seeing things done (recently) at a really high level. That’s given me some perspective. And also just the perspective of not taking this for granted."

Wentz’s starts with the Rams and Chiefs came in Week 18, when the two teams were resting their starters ahead of the playoffs. The last time Wentz started meaningful games was with the Commanders in 2022. 

Carson Wentz looks on

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Now set to play in Week 3, Wentz will start a game with some "real consequences."

"It’s exciting for me," Wentz said. "I’m not going to lie. It’s been a couple of years since I played in a game like this with real consequences."

Carson Wentz looks on

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) plays in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 5, 2025. (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

J.J. McCarthy sprained his ankle in the Vikings' 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and will reportedly miss two-to-four weeks.

The Vikings (1-1) will host the Bengals (2-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for their Week 3 matchup. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

