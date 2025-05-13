Vikings have history on their 2025 schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

History on the schedule for the Minnesota Vikings this season.

The NFL announced its international schedule on Tuesday, showing that games will take place in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland and Spain this season.

The Vikings will be the first NFL team to compete overseas in back-to-back weeks. Minnesota will faceoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin on Sept. 28. The game will be seen on 9:30 a.m. ET and broadcast on NFL Network.

"Playing in Ireland’s first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally," Vikings team owner Mark Wilf said in a news release. "To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special.

"We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric game day environment in Croke Park."

The following week, the Vikings will go up against the Cleveland Browns. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. ET as well and take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

"Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up," Wilf added. "UK fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025."

Minnesota first played Pittsburgh overseas in 2012. It was the first season the NFL had multiple games in London. The team played the Browns in London in 2017 and returned to play the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Last season, the Vikings defeated the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.