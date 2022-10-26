Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings' Dalvin Cook pokes fun at fine for throwing ball in stands

Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appeared to mock the fine he reportedly received for tossing the ball into the stands when he scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.

Cook scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the season in the team’s 24-16 win against the Dolphins back in Week 6. He had 77 yards on 13 carries, but throwing the ball into the Hard Rock Stadium crowd is a no-no in the NFL. 

Dalvin Cook, #4 of the Minnesota Vikings, runs against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

He received a $7,426 fine; it was reduced to $5,941 as long as he completed an online training course and does not get fined again for the rest of the season, according to the NFL Network. Cook responded to the fine as if he was a fourth-grader getting punished by a teacher.

"4 will not throw (football) in the stands after touchdown," he wrote four times.

He added: "In all seriousness kids stay in school don’t break rules !!"

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, #8, hands off to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, #4, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy. He has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in each of the last three seasons.

This year, Cook has 450 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 80 yards. The Vikings are 5-1 to start the season.

Dalvin Cook, #4 of the Minnesota Vikings, smiles and celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

Minnesota is coming off a bye to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.