Vikings' Cam Bynum celebrates interception with routine inspired by controversial Australian breakdancer

Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum put on a gold medal performance this weekend.

Bynum intercepted Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 12-7 win at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, and he celebrated the big play by calling on one of the Paris Olympics' most viral moments from over the summer.

The Raygun celebration.

Bynum pulled off a number of moves in the end zone inspired by the Australian b-girl’s controversial routine from the 2024 Summer Games that saw the athlete get swept in all of her round-robin battles without ever earning a single point.

The celebration on Sunday went viral on social media and even earned the praise of Raygun, whose real name is Rachael Gunn.

"This is WILD," Gunn wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Love it."

Gunn, 37, faced overwhelming criticism for her performance in Paris, with many questioning how the breakdancer managed to qualify for the Games despite failing to match the skill level of her international opponents.

According to her Olympics bio, Gunn is a university lecturer at Macquarie University with a Ph.D. in cultural studies. "Dance" is listed as one of her research interests.

Gunn qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the QMS Oceania Championships in Sydney and was named the top-ranked b-girl by the Australian Breaking Association in 2020 and 2021.

She initially planned to continue on competing, but Gunn announced this month that she had ultimately decided to retire from the sport.

"I just didn’t have any control over how people saw me or who I was," she recently told a local radio show. "I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now. I think the level of scrutiny that’s going to be there, and people will be filming it, and it will go online."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.