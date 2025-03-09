Vikings bring back Aaron Jones after successful first season in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings are keeping one of their own pending free agents on the roster on a day when tons of NFL deals and trades went down.

Veteran running back Aaron Jones won't be setting the market like he did last offseason after he agreed to terms on a new deal with the Vikings, who announced the move on Sunday.

Jones' new deal is reportedly worth $20 million over the next two seasons.

Jones had signed a one-year, $7 million deal to join the Vikings, who he knew as his NFC North rival throughout his time with the Green Bay Packers.

He severed ties with the Packers after turning down a pay cut this past offseason.

Now, head coach Kevin O'Connell had the initial view of the Jones signing as a veteran who could lead a running-back-by-committee scheme in his backfield. Jones, 30, had an injury history, including six games missed in 2023, so having the options there was the thought.

However, Jones quickly showed O’Connell that he still deserves the lion’s share of touches after he rushed for 1,138 yards on 255 carries with five touchdowns while hauling in 51 passes for 408 yards and two scores.

Jones’ 1,546 yards from scrimmage was his best total since his breakout 2019 campaign, where he had 1,558 yards and 19 total touchdowns to lead the NFL with the Packers.

Jones played a vital role in a high-octane Vikings offense that also saw Sam Darnold, a journeyman quarterback to that point in his career, light up the scoreboard thanks to play-action playing a major part in the pass game.

As NFL fans know, a good play-action is only as good as a productive run game.

Seeing the success of Jones in the backfield, the Vikings wasted no time keeping him in place as they go into the 2025 season trying to answer the quarterback question instead.

Recent reports indicate the Vikings and Darnold are not expected to reach a deal despite the career-altering campaign he just had in Minnesota. The team still has 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on the depth chart, and Daniel Jones, who was released by the New York Giants two years after signing a four-year extension, joined the team and could return to provide veteran competition.

But there is no worry as to who will be taking carries from whoever starts under center for the Vikings in 2025, as Jones is set to lead the way once more.

