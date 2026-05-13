Cristiano Ronaldo In Disbelief After Al-Nassr's Goalie Blunder Halts Title Chase

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Cristiano Ronaldo was left visibly distraught on the Al-Nassr bench after a catastrophic late error from goalkeeper Bento denied the club their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.

The Portuguese superstar had been substituted late on against Al-Hilal and could only watch in horror as victory was snatched away in the dying seconds.

Late goalkeeping howler ruins the party

The streets of Riyadh were prepared for a historic celebration, but Al-Nassr were forced to put the champagne on ice following a 1-1 draw with rivals Al-Hilal.

Everything seemed set for Jorge Jesus' side to clinch the Saudi Pro League crown until the 98th minute. In a moment of absolute madness, a a disastrous own goal from a powerful throw-in stunned the home crowd and left the players shell-shocked.

The mistake came at the worst possible time, as Brazilian goalkeeper Bento misjudged the flight of the ball under pressure.

The draw means that while Al-Nassr remain in a commanding position at the top of the table, they will still need to beat Damac FC in their final game to clinch the title.

It was a cruel blow for a team that had dominated much of the contest after Mohamed Simakan's first-half opener.

Ronaldo’s raw emotion on the bench

The frustration was too much to bear for Ronaldo.

After being substituted in the 83rd minute for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, the 41-year-old was spotted slouching on the bench in the wake of Bento's error, staring into space with tears in his eyes as the realization of the dropped points sank in.

It was a night of near-misses for the captain, who saw a spectacular long-range effort saved by Yassine Bounou earlier in the match.

Despite the heartbreak on the pitch, Ronaldo took to social media shortly after the final whistle to rally his teammates and supporters.

He posted a defiant message on Instagram, stating: "The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!"

A potential double on the horizon

While the title party was delayed, Al-Nassr still find themselves on the verge of a sensational trophy haul.

The club is already looking ahead to a massive week where they could potentially celebrate two titles in the same day, with this unique scenario depends on the results of their upcoming fixtures and the performance of their rivals Al-Hilal.

On Saturday, May 16, Al-Nassr will compete in the final of the AFC Champions League Two against Japanese side Gamba Osaka.

With Al-Hilal facing Neom in the league earlier that same afternoon, Ronaldo and his teammates could technically be crowned domestic champions while they are on the pitch for their continental final.

It sets the stage for one of the most remarkable days in the club's history, provided they can shake off the disappointment of Tuesday's draw.