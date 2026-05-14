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Los Angeles Sparks

Sparks' Cameron Brink fires off explicit outburst after blocking Caitlin Clark's shot

The 6-foot-4 Sparks forward had 11 points and three blocks but Los Angeles remains winless on the season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink got one over on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during their matchup on Wednesday night.

Clark was driving to the lane and going up for a layup when the 6-foot-4 Sparks player swatted the ball away. She had an explicit outburst after the block.

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Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink blocks a shot by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a basketball game

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink blocks a shot by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during the first half of a WNBA game in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

"Get that f---ing s--- outta here," Brink yelled.

The play occurred early in the game as the Fever held a two-point lead. Clark and Indiana would get the last laugh and later finished off the win, 87-78.

Brink, who played 19 minutes off the bench, had 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the loss.

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Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell steals the ball from Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink during a basketball game

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell steals the ball from Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink during the first half of a WNBA game in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Clark had 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, and nine assists. She received a technical foul at halftime for arguing with a referee as she walked back to the locker room.

Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points for the Fever. Sophie Cunningham had 12 points and seven rebounds. Clark, Mitchell and Cunningham were the lone Indiana players in double figures.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacting during a WNBA game in Los Angeles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to a call during the first half of a WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Kelsey Plum led Los Angeles with 25 points and four assists. Dearica Hamby had 16 points and eight rebounds while Nneka Ogwumike and Rae Burrell each had 10 points.

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The Fever’s win over the Sparks was their first of the season. The Sparks have yet to find their first win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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