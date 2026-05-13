Cal Raleigh ends 0-for-38 streak with unorthodox superstition involving his full uniform

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After Cal Raleigh walked, struck out and flied out in his first three plate appearances Tuesday, his hitless streak stretched to 38 consecutive at-bats.

The Seattle Mariners' catcher, who was the runner-up to Aaron Judge in the American League MVP vote last year after hitting 60 home runs, had Major League Baseball's longest single-season hitless streak since Craig Counsell went 0-for-45 in 2011.

But in the top of the seventh, Raleigh finally broke out of his slump, singling to center field. He stayed hot in the ninth, singling to left.

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Derek Jeter once famously wore a gold thong, at the behest of Jason Giambi, to break out of an 0-for-32 slump -- he homered with it on.

Raleigh didn't quite reach that mark, but he did have an unorthodox way of helping him break out of the slump.

"Logan (Gilbert) gave me some good advice to wash off the bad mojo or juju from the baseball gods," Raleigh said.

How exactly did he do that? Well, pitcher Bryan Woo was the one who initially told reporters that Raleigh showered in full uniform Monday night.

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"So yeah, it worked. He was right, so I got to give him credit where credit’s due," Raleigh added.

"We were all screaming for him and it was a lot of relief for sure and I know it felt good for Cal," manager Dan Wilson said.

Getting out of the slump did not come without some pain, though, as Raleigh naturally took a foul tip near his manhood.

Raleigh led the American League with a Seattle-record 60 home runs and 125 RBIs last season. But he’s batting just .166 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 40 games this year.

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But he is now 2 for his last 2, and we all know what he can do when he does get hot.

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