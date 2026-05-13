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Cal Raleigh ends 0-for-38 streak with unorthodox superstition involving his full uniform

Raleigh said in order to get back on track he had to "wash off the bad mojo"

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Cal Raleigh breaks longest single-season hitless skid since 2011 with unorthodox ritual Video

Cal Raleigh breaks longest single-season hitless skid since 2011 with unorthodox ritual

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh snapped an 0-for-38 skid on Tuesday night, but it did not come without trying just about everything to do so.

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After Cal Raleigh walked, struck out and flied out in his first three plate appearances Tuesday, his hitless streak stretched to 38 consecutive at-bats.

The Seattle Mariners' catcher, who was the runner-up to Aaron Judge in the American League MVP vote last year after hitting 60 home runs, had Major League Baseball's longest single-season hitless streak since Craig Counsell went 0-for-45 in 2011.

But in the top of the seventh, Raleigh finally broke out of his slump, singling to center field. He stayed hot in the ninth, singling to left.

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Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hitting a single at Daikin Park in Houston

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hits a single during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on May 12, 2026. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

Derek Jeter once famously wore a gold thong, at the behest of Jason Giambi, to break out of an 0-for-32 slump -- he homered with it on.

Raleigh didn't quite reach that mark, but he did have an unorthodox way of helping him break out of the slump.

"Logan (Gilbert) gave me some good advice to wash off the bad mojo or juju from the baseball gods," Raleigh said.

How exactly did he do that? Well, pitcher Bryan Woo was the one who initially told reporters that Raleigh showered in full uniform Monday night.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh running to first base at Daikin Park in Houston

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh runs to first base on a single during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on May 12, 2026. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

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"So yeah, it worked. He was right, so I got to give him credit where credit’s due," Raleigh added.

"We were all screaming for him and it was a lot of relief for sure and I know it felt good for Cal," manager Dan Wilson said.

Getting out of the slump did not come without some pain, though, as Raleigh naturally took a foul tip near his manhood.

Raleigh led the American League with a Seattle-record 60 home runs and 125 RBIs last season. But he’s batting just .166 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 40 games this year.

Cal Raleigh batting for the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners bats in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on May 11, 2026. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

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But he is now 2 for his last 2, and we all know what he can do when he does get hot.

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