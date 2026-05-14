Sebastian Berhalter Scores 2 Goal As Whitecaps Extend Unbeaten Streak To 7 Games

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Sebastian Berhalter scored two goals — his first multi-goal game this season — and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Whitecaps (9-1-2) are unbeaten in seven consecutive games. Vancouver, coming off 1-1 ties with the LA Galaxy and San Jose, had been winless in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Dallas coach Eric Quill stepped onto the field and was sent off in the 87th minute.

Berhalter became the first player in club history to record a goal contribution in nine of the first 12 games to start a season.

Petar Musa and Logan Farrington each scored a goal for Dallas. Musa has 11 goals this season, tied with Miami's Lionel Messi for second in MLS behind Chicago's Hugo Cuypers (12 goals).

Berhalter blasted a first-touch shot, off a feed from Kenji Cabrera, from just outside the area that deflected off the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Michael Collodi, ricocheted off the back post into the net to cap the scoring in the 64th minute.

Berhalter blasted a shot from outside the penalty arc, after Collodi's one-hand parry, bounced off the crossbar to make it 1-1 in the 23rd minute and an own goal by Dallas' Osaze Urhoghide gave the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead in the 27th.

Dallas (5-4-4) had won back-to-back games.

Yohei Takaoka had one save for Vancouver.

Michael Collodi had three saves for Dallas.

Andres Cubas left the game with an apparent injury in the 87th minute and was replaced by Thomas Muller.

Reporting by The Associated Press.