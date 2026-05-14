NBA great Charles Barkley rips Pistons star's rebounding woes in Game 4: 'Two more than a dead person'

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Charles Barkley had sharp criticism for Detroit Pistons forward Jalen Duren before the team took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series on Wednesday night.

The "Inside the NBA" crew were going over key players for the game and who needed to step up. Barkley put the onus on Duren, who had eight points and two rebounds in Game 4.

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"His whole game is offensive rebounds and lob dunks from Cade (Cunningham). He’s not getting those," Barkley said. "So, that’s really hurting him. Listen, he should never have two rebounds, ever. That’s two more than a dead person.

"You can’t ever have two rebounds. But he’s a young kid. He’s gonna get in the gym, work on the 12–15-foot jumpers or something like that. But he’s too good a player. He’s an All-Star."

The Pistons blew a 15-point lead and allowed the Cavaliers back into Game 5 on Wednesday. Cleveland would outlast Detroit in overtime, 117-113, to take a 3-2 series lead. Cleveland was behind 2-0 in the series before going back home for Games 3 and 4.

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Duren slightly improved from Game 4. He had nine points, five rebounds and four assists. But the scoring wasn’t there from him. He only took five shots during the game.

Only three Pistons starters were in double figures. Cunningham led the team with 39 points. Daniss Jenkins added 19 and Tobias Harris had 13. Paul Reed provided 10 points in 17 minutes off the bench. But that was it from the Pistons.

Cleveland got a serious boost from James Harden. He scored 30 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points. While starter Dean Wade didn’t score and didn’t attempt a single shot, Max Strus had 20 points, making six 3-pointers and nailing two free throws.

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The Cavaliers could set themselves up with a date in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks should they take Game 6 on Friday.