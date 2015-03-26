Vick's hand bruised, not broken: coach Reid

Fresh scans showed Vick suffered a bruise to his right, non-throwing, hand rather than a break, which was the initial worry from X-rays taken shortly after the injury.

Vick, who was playing a week after being knocked out of a game with a concussion, suffered his latest setback during the third quarter of a 29-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday and was removed from the game.

"There is still a bunch of swelling and it is sensitive to the touch. The positive is there is not a fracture there."

Reid did not rule out Vick, who was replaced by Mike Kafka for the second straight game, for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

"We will see how he does over the next couple of days. We have to get the swelling where it is manageable and he feels comfortable," said Reid. "He always wants to play, that's how he is. He's a competitive guy."

The Eagles are last in the NFC East with a 1-2 record.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)