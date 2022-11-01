Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Venus Williams reflects on career in post two months after Serena plays final match at US Open

Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles

Just a few short months after her younger sister had her farewell tour at the US Open in New York, Venus Williams may be sending signs that her tennis career is approaching its end date. 

Venus, who last played at the U.S. Open with her sister in a doubles match, posted to her Instagram Monday night with a post reflecting on her spectacular career. 

Venus Williams plays a backhand with partner Serena Williams, of the United States, against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, of Czech Republic, during the Women’s Doubles First Round match during their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis," Williams posted. "I never imagined 28 years later what [Serena Williams] and I would experience in this sport. I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Everyday, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it." 

While Williams’ post said nothing about retirement, her message will undoubtedly fuel speculation regarding her future in competitive tennis. 

Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, during their Women's Doubles match on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 1st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.  

Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, during their Women's Doubles match on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 1st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.   (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Right now I'm just focused on the doubles," Venus Williams told reporters after her doubles' loss at the US Open, according to ESPN.

Venus is a seven-time major champion, winning Wimbledon five times and the US Open twice in her career. The 42-year-old also has 16 doubles championships on her resume. 

Venus Williams plays a backhand with partner Serena Williams, of the United States, against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, of Czech Republic, during the Women’s Doubles First Round match during their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While Serena Williams appeared to end her competitive tennis career following the US Open in September, she recently fueled speculation about a comeback. 

"I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that I think that Tom Brady started a really cool trend," Williams said with a laugh while speaking with "Good Morning America." "And the way he did. Huge."

