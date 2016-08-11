Vance, Vick share lead in Junior PGA Championship

Kyle Vance and Travis Vick shared the second-round lead in the Junior PGA Championship on Wednesday at rain-soaked Wannamoisett, while the girls' round was washed out.

Play was delayed for more than three hours combined, with the girls' competition shorted to 54 holes after they were unable to start.

The 16-year-old Vick, from Houston, shot a 4-under 65 on the Donald Ross-designed layout to match the 17-year-old Vance, from Audubon, Pennsylvania, at 2-under 136. Vance had a 67.

Vick made a 30-foot birdie putt on the second, a 35-footer on 17, and saved par with a 20-foot putt on No. 7.

"A 10-hour round is long, because you get so loose and it is hard to maintain your swing," Vick said. "I was saved by my putter. I made a few bombs and it is always great to see those go in."

Vance has committed to play at Kansas State.

"Being at the top of the leaderboard is always a good position to be in," Vance said. "I played well, but I definitely left a few shots out there. I can play better and hope to show that the next two days."

In girls' play, 18-year-old Mariel Galdiano of Pearl City, Hawaii, opened with a 7-under 64 on Tuesday to take a two-stroke lead over 13-year-old Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, California, and 17-year-old Virginia Green of Point Clear, Alabama.