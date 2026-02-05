Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Vance, Rubio cheer on Team USA women's ice hockey in their Winter Olympics opening win

Team USA won their game 5-1

Ryan Gaydos
Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were at the Winter Olympics on Thursday to cheer on Team USA’s women’s ice hockey in their win over the Czech Republic, 5-1.

Vance and Rubio were spotted in the crowd with women’s ice hockey gold medalists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux, speedskating gold medalist Apolo Anton Ohno and figure skating gold medalist Evan Lysacek.

JD Vance greets athletes

Vice President JD Vance meets freestyle skier Nick Goepper of team United States, at the Team USA Welcome Experience, ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

Milan was the first stop on Vance’s trip combining diplomacy and sports as he’s leading President Donald Trump’s delegation to the Winter Olympics, later stopping on Armenia and Azerbaijan. Vance was spotted cheering for the red, white and blue when Alex Carpenter notched the first goal for the Americans.

"The whole country — Democrat, Republican, independent — we’re all rooting for you and we’re cheering for you," he told athletes earlier in the day.

JD Vance and Tilman Fertitta arrive in Milan

U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tilman Fertitta and his wife Lauren Fertitta welcome Vice President JD Vance as he arrives ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

VANCE, RUBIO GREET AMERICAN WINTER OLYMPIANS IN ITALY

Usha Vance, the second lady, joined the delegation on the trip. The vice president said his wife "is not a sports fan" but "obsessively makes us watch the Olympics" every two years, citing the competitors bringing the country together.

"Everybody is rooting for you guys and everybody's cheering for you," he added.

Carpenter’s goal began the scoring onslaught for Team USA. Hayley Scamurra scored two goals for the team, leading the way.

Hilary Knight, who is in her final Olympics, added a goal along with Joy Dunne.

JD Vance and Marco Rubio watch Team USA

Vice President JD Vance, right, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, attend a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between United States and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The Americans are set for a game against Finland next. However, the Finnish team was dealing with a norovirus issue. It caused them to postpone their match against Canada until Feb. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

