Vance, Rubio cheer on Team USA women's ice hockey in their Winter Olympics opening win

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were at the Winter Olympics on Thursday to cheer on Team USA’s women’s ice hockey in their win over the Czech Republic, 5-1.

Vance and Rubio were spotted in the crowd with women’s ice hockey gold medalists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux, speedskating gold medalist Apolo Anton Ohno and figure skating gold medalist Evan Lysacek.

Milan was the first stop on Vance’s trip combining diplomacy and sports as he’s leading President Donald Trump’s delegation to the Winter Olympics, later stopping on Armenia and Azerbaijan. Vance was spotted cheering for the red, white and blue when Alex Carpenter notched the first goal for the Americans.

"The whole country — Democrat, Republican, independent — we’re all rooting for you and we’re cheering for you," he told athletes earlier in the day.

VANCE, RUBIO GREET AMERICAN WINTER OLYMPIANS IN ITALY

Usha Vance, the second lady, joined the delegation on the trip. The vice president said his wife "is not a sports fan" but "obsessively makes us watch the Olympics" every two years, citing the competitors bringing the country together.

"Everybody is rooting for you guys and everybody's cheering for you," he added.

Carpenter’s goal began the scoring onslaught for Team USA. Hayley Scamurra scored two goals for the team, leading the way.

Hilary Knight, who is in her final Olympics, added a goal along with Joy Dunne.

The Americans are set for a game against Finland next. However, the Finnish team was dealing with a norovirus issue. It caused them to postpone their match against Canada until Feb. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.