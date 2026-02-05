Vance, Rubio greet American winter Olympians in Italy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio greeted American Olympians in Milan, Italy, as the athletes prepared to represent the U.S. at the winter games.

Vance arrived with his wife, second lady Usha Vance, and their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. While holding their children's hands, the second couple greeted the athletes and wished them luck. The vice president said that although the second lady is not a sports fan, she loves the Olympics, which he said speaks to the games’ power to bring Americans together.

"This is one of the few things that unites the entire country, and if you can get a person who's not a big fan of sports to obsessively watch the Olympics, you know that it's a special thing," Vance told the athletes. "Everybody is rooting for you guys."

2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR'S WINTER GAMES

The vice president said he was "amazed by the combination of excellence and hard work" that it takes to become an Olympic athlete, adding that they and their families have made sacrifices so they could represent Team USA.

"I hope you just soak it all in. I hope you win as many medals as possible, but most of all, I just hope you enjoy the experience," Vance said. "The whole country — Democrat, Republican, Independent — we're all rooting for you, and we're cheering for you, and we know you're going to make us proud."

‘HEATED RIVALRY’ ACTORS LAND OLYMPIC ROLE AS TORCHBEARERS FOR MILANO CORTINA OLYMPICS

Rubio did not make any remarks, but later joined along with his wife, Jeanette Rubio, for a group picture with the athletes. U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman J. Fertitta and his wife also joined the photo.

The athletes who met Vance and Rubio were members of the Freestyle Skiing Aerials Team and the Freestyle Halfpipe Team, representing eight states: California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Utah. Those present included Freestyle Skiing Aerials Team members Connor Curran, Quinn Dehlinger, Kyra Dossa, Derek Krueger, Kaila Kuhn, Chris Lillis, Tasia Tanner and Winter Vinecki, as well as Freestyle Halfpipe Team members Nicholas Goepper, Kate Gray, Hunter Hess, Birk Irving, Svea Irving, Riley Jacobs and Abby Winterberger.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Several of the athletes are making their Olympic debuts, while others are returning competitors.

The opening ceremony for the Olympics is set to be held on Friday, Feb. 6.