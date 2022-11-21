Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Cavaliers
Published

UVA shooting: Football team's final game of season vs. Virginia Tech canceled

The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech put their rivalry on hold

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Three University of Virginia football players killed during class field trip Video

Three University of Virginia football players killed during class field trip

Senior correspondent Laura Ingle reports the latest on the campus tragedy. 

The University of Virginia’s final game of the season against Virginia Tech following a devastating shooting that left three football players dead and two others wounded was canceled Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.

The school canceled its final home game of the season last week. The game would’ve been played against Coastal Carolina. The program is still mourning the loss of their teammates.

Clemson honors the slain football players from University of Virginia before an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson honors the slain football players from University of Virginia before an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled," the University of Virginia said in a statement. "The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration.

"The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan."

The University of Virginia logo is seen on the scoreboard before an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md.

The University of Virginia logo is seen on the scoreboard before an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The game was set to be played in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Hollins was discharged from the hospital earlier Monday. He was shot in the back and placed on a ventilator following the incident. He underwent multiple surgeries.

The student athletes were returning from a class trip when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player, later identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

A memorial service to honor Chandler, Davis, and Perry was held Saturday on the UVA campus. 

A commemorative card and light up bracelet rest on a seat before a memorial service for University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

A commemorative card and light up bracelet rest on a seat before a memorial service for University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

