©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

College Basketball

Utah Tech basketball player punches opponent after getting dunked on in viral incident

Chance Trujillo hit Santa Clara's Allen Graves following explosive dunk in final minutes

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
A Utah Tech basketball player is facing major criticism after he appeared to punch a player from the opposing team after getting dunked on in the Trailblazers’ 90-80 loss to Santa Clara. 

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, occurred in the final minutes of Wednesday’s contest after redshirt freshman Allen Graves drove to the basket, dunking over Utah Tech guard Chance Trujillo. 

Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) yells to his team during the college basketball game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 9, 2025.

Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) yells to his team during the college basketball game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 9, 2025. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Video showed Trujillo swing at Graves as he walked from underneath the basket celebrating the explosive dunk. 

Trujillo appeared to make contact with Graves’ jaw. 

A Santa Clara basketball player appeared to hold Graves back as officials quickly intervened to prevent a skirmish from breaking out. 

Allen Graves dribbles

Allen Graves (22) of the Santa Clara Broncos dribbles the ball during a college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Both players were issued technicals, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Trujillo would face additional discipline from the Western Athletic Conference. 

Trujillo, who is in his first season with the Trailblazers after transferring from Snow College, is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. He registered eight points and three rebounds in Wednesday’s loss on the road.

Chance Trujillo on court during game

Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) looks on during the college basketball game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 9, 2025. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Utah Tech fell to 5-6 this season, while Santa Clara improved to 8-1.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

