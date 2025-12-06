Utah Tech basketball player punches opponent after getting dunked on in viral incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Utah Tech basketball player is facing major criticism after he appeared to punch a player from the opposing team after getting dunked on in the Trailblazers’ 90-80 loss to Santa Clara.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, occurred in the final minutes of Wednesday’s contest after redshirt freshman Allen Graves drove to the basket, dunking over Utah Tech guard Chance Trujillo.

Video showed Trujillo swing at Graves as he walked from underneath the basket celebrating the explosive dunk.

Trujillo appeared to make contact with Graves’ jaw.

A Santa Clara basketball player appeared to hold Graves back as officials quickly intervened to prevent a skirmish from breaking out.

Both players were issued technicals, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Trujillo would face additional discipline from the Western Athletic Conference.

Trujillo, who is in his first season with the Trailblazers after transferring from Snow College, is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. He registered eight points and three rebounds in Wednesday’s loss on the road.

Utah Tech fell to 5-6 this season, while Santa Clara improved to 8-1.