Tennessee women's basketball star, UCLA coach share tense moment in handshake line

Tennessee Lady Volunteers women’s basketball forward Janiah Barker had an icy moment in the handshake line with UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close after Sunday’s game.

Barker led the No. 14 Lady Vols with 25 points in 27 minutes. The No. 3 Bruins managed to pick up the 22-point victory, 99-77.

As the broadcast tuned into the players and coaches giving each other handshakes for a moment of good sportsmanship, Barker pulled her hand away from Close and continued to walk down the line. Close put her hands up and shrugged off the moment.

Barker transferred from UCLA to Tennessee after only one year in Southern California. She appeared in 36 games, making three starts. She averaged 7.4 points and 6 rebounds per game.

She reacted to the moment on social media, saying she had no ill-will toward Close.

"Respect! We shook hands. I wish nothing but the best for Coach (Cori) and my UCLA fam," she wrote on X.

Close also shared the same sentiments as it appeared the handshake-line incident was an anomaly.

"Outside of this game, I want to wish Janiah Barker nothing but the best. I think she is a spectacular player, she gave us a lot on the court, off the court. And I just want to make sure that I say I wish her nothing but the best the rest of the way through," she said, via Sports Illustrated.

UCLA moved to 8-1 on the year. Tennessee fell to 5-2.