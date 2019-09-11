New York Jets kicker tryouts sees Utah man go for chance at pros: 'I am standing out here with my sign'

A Utah man is pleading with the New York Jets for the opportunity to tryout as a kicker after a missed field goal and extra point on Sunday resulted in the team's devastating 1-point loss in their home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Henshaw, 30, took a red-eye flight from Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning in hopes the Jets would allow him to take part in “open” kicker tryouts to replace Kaare Vedvik, who was cut following his poor performance in Week 1.

Henshaw, who heard about the tryouts from a friend, called into WFAN’S Boomer and Gio to try and get the attention of someone high up after learning -- once he was already outside the Jets training facility -- that the tryouts were invitation-only, USA Today reported.

“I am at the Jets facility right now trying to join the kickers for the tryout,” he said. “I am standing out here with my sign.”

On the sign, Henshaw included the title of his YouTube channel where head coach Adam Gase could check out his skills. He also describes himself as a semi-pro player with five seasons of experience and who has a 92 percent success rate on field goals.

WFAN host Boomer Esiason sent a text to Gase about Henshaw -- but to no avail.

Henshaw didn’t make it into tryouts Tuesday but he told the New York Post he’s not giving up just yet.

“I really love everything about football,” he said. “I know I have that ability and would just love to one day call my mom and just say you know, ‘Mama we did it! We made it to the top level!’”

Henshaw went to a junior college in Pennsylvania where he was a kicker for several games in the All County Junior Football League, before going to the University of Vermont, where he played club football, the Post reported.

The Jets picked up Sam Ficken, previously with the Green Bay Packers, this week.