Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Jets
Published

New York Jets kicker tryouts sees Utah man go for chance at pros: 'I am standing out here with my sign'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Utah man is pleading with the New York Jets for the opportunity to tryout as a kicker after a missed field goal and extra point on Sunday resulted in the team's devastating 1-point loss in their home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Henshaw, 30, took a red-eye flight from Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning in hopes the Jets would allow him to take part in “open” kicker tryouts to replace Kaare Vedvik, who was cut following his poor performance in Week 1.

NEW YORK JETS ACQUIRE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVER DEMARYIUS THOMAS 

Henshaw, who heard about the tryouts from a friend, called into WFAN’S Boomer and Gio to try and get the attention of someone high up after learning -- once he was already outside the Jets training facility -- that the tryouts were invitation-only, USA Today reported.

Josh Henshaw, 30, took a red-eye flight from Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning in hopes the Jets would allow him to take part in “open” kicker tryouts to replace Kaare Vedvik, who was cut following his poor performance in Week 1.

Josh Henshaw, 30, took a red-eye flight from Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning in hopes the Jets would allow him to take part in “open” kicker tryouts to replace Kaare Vedvik, who was cut following his poor performance in Week 1. (Daniel Richardson ​​​​​)

“I am at the Jets facility right now trying to join the kickers for the tryout,” he said. “I am standing out here with my sign.”

On the sign, Henshaw included the title of his YouTube channel where head coach Adam Gase could check out his skills. He also describes himself as a semi-pro player with five seasons of experience and who has a 92 percent success rate on field goals.

NEW YORK JETS CUT ROOKIE LINEBACKER AFTER HE RACKED UP MORE THAN $100G IN FINES: REPORT 

WFAN host Boomer Esiason sent a text to Gase about Henshaw -- but to no avail.

Henshaw didn’t make it into tryouts Tuesday but he told the New York Post he’s not giving up just yet.

“I really love everything about football,” he said. “I know I have that ability and would just love to one day call my mom and just say you know, ‘Mama we did it! We made it to the top level!’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henshaw went to a junior college in Pennsylvania where he was a kicker for several games in the All County Junior Football League, before going to the University of Vermont, where he played club football, the Post reported.

The Jets picked up Sam Ficken, previously with the Green Bay Packers, this week.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.