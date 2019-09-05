New York Jets cut rookie linebacker after he racked up more than $100G in fines: report

The New York Jets released a third-round draft pick over the weekend as they trimmed down their roster prior to the start of the 2019 regular season.

Jachai Polite’s off-the-field issues were more than glaring, which appeared to be the main reason why the Jets cut him before the official start of the season.

Polite, a linebacker who received a $1.1 million signing bonus when he joined the Jets as a rookie earlier this year, was fined more than $100,000 over his four-month stint for violating team rules, Pro Football Talk reported.

A league source told the football website that Polite had problems such as showing up late and “doing things he shouldn’t have done or not doing things he should have been doing.”

Though Polite was a high draft pick, he was selected by former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan. Maccagnan was out of the position by the middle of the offseason and was replaced by Joe Douglas.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Polite to their practice squad soon after the Jets cut him.