USWNT's Korbin Albert hears boos during SheBelieves Cup match after social media controversy

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Korbin Albert was booed during a SheBelieves Cup win against Japan Saturday.

Albert entered the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 78th minute of the match. As the PA announcer mentioned Albert’s name, boos could be heard inside the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium.

She entered the match after Lindsey Horan gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead on a penalty kick. The U.S. won the match by that score.

The apparent animosity toward Albert came after she sparked backlash with social media posts about the LGBTQ+ community. According to The Athletic, one TikTok video she reposted included a sermon that said being gay and "feeling transgender" is wrong.

According to the report, another surfaced screenshot showed Albert liking an Instagram post mocking Megan Rapinoe’s injury accompanied by the statement, "God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game."

Rapinoe criticized Albert for the posts.

"For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?" Rapinoe wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

"Because if you aren’t all you believe in his hate," Rapinoe continued. "And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!"

Rapinoe signed the message "yours truly, #15," a jersey number Albert now wears.

Shortly after Rapinoe shared her post, Albert posted an apology.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent," her statement said.

"I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.

"I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields," she continued. "I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better."

Rapinoe recently called out those who mocked her injury, saying during a podcast appearance last month that there’s a "special place in hell" for those who celebrated it.

Albert, 20, plays for Paris Saint-Germain at the club level in France. She has made seven appearances for the United States and was a starter during this year's Concacaf Women's Gold Cup.

