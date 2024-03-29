USWNT player apologizes for 'offensive, insensitive' social media activity after Megan Rapinoe takes aim

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

U.S. women’s national team midfielder Korbin Albert issued an apology Thursday after she was called out by former U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe for commenting on social media content Rapinoe ripped for being hateful toward the LGBTQ community.

Rapinoe, who’s legendary career came to an untimely end when she suffered an Achilles injury in the final match of her career in November, posted a lengthy message indirectly aimed at Albert Thursday.

"For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?" Rapinoe wrote in a post shared on Instagram stories.

"Because if you aren’t all you believe in his hate," Rapinoe continued. "And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!"

Rapinoe signed the message "yours truly, #15," a jersey number Albert now wears.

At the center of the controversy were videos reposted by Albert on TikTok. According to The Athletic, one video included a sermon that said being gay and "feeling transgender" is wrong.

According to the report, another surfaced screenshot showed Albert liking an Instagram post mocking Rapinoe’s injury accompanied by the statement, "God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game."

Shortly after Rapinoe shared her post, Albert posted an apology.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent," her statement said.

"I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.

"I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields," she continued. "I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better."

Rapinoe recently called out those who mocked her injury, saying during a podcast appearance last month that there’s a "special place in hell" for those who celebrated it.

Albert, 20, plays for Paris Saint-Germain. She has made seven appearances for the United States and was a starter during this year's Concacaf Women's Gold Cup. She is also on the roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.