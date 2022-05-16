Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

USFL Week 5 recap: Scores, standings and more

The Maulers picked up their first win and the Stallions remained undefeated

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The inaugural United States Football League season is halfway through and there’s at least one thing for certain – the first season will not end with any winless teams.

The Pittsburgh Maulers finally got into the win column on Sunday with a last-second effort from Vad Lee and Bailey Gaither. Pittsburgh scored in the final seconds of the game to beat the Houston Gamblers.

The Birmingham Stallions kept up their winning ways, stymying the Philadelphia Stars and the offense led by Case Cookus. Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith had two total touchdowns in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Read below to see how the league looks through five weeks.

Scoreboard

Pittsburgh Maulers quarterback Vad Lee looks to pass while under pressure from the Houston Gamblers on May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pittsburgh Maulers quarterback Vad Lee looks to pass while under pressure from the Houston Gamblers on May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BANDITS 27, PANTHERS 20: The Bandits held off the Panthers in their Week 5 matchup to move to 3-2 on the season and dropping Michigan to 1-4. Tampa Bay running back Juwan Washington scampered for a 30-yard touchdown to put his team up late. Michigan would fumble trying to tie the game. 

GENERALS 27, BREAKERS 17: The Generals got some much-needed separation in the North with a 10-point victory over the Breakers. DeAndre Johnson had 213 passing yards and rushed for two touchdowns. Darius Victor also rushed for a touchdown.

STALLIONS 30, STARS 17: Birmingham remained undefeated with a victory over Philadelphia. J’Mar Smith had 203 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Alex McGough also had a touchdown pass. Smith ran for a touchdown as well.

MAULERS 21, GAMBLERS 20: The Maulers finally got into the win column on Sunday night with a victory over the Gamblers. Newly signed Vad Lee threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Bailey Gaither. Lee had only been signed days before Pittsburgh played Houston.

MAULERS PICK UP FIRST WIN ON THRILLING GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN

-

Standings

North Division

Generals (4-1)

Stars (2-3)

Panthers (1-4)

Maulers (1-4)

South Division

Stallions (5-0)

Breakers (3-2)

Bandits (3-2)

Gamblers (1-4)

-

Stat leaders thru Week 5

Passing yards

Kyle Sloter of New Orleans Breakers passes against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on May 14, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kyle Sloter of New Orleans Breakers passes against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on May 14, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Emilee Chinn/USFL/Getty Images)

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 1,226 yards

2). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits) 834 yards

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 784 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 7 touchdowns

2). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 7 touchdowns

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 6 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Mark Thompson (Gamblers) 400 yards

2). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 389 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 336 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 5 touchdowns

2). DeAndre Johnson (Generals) 4 touchdowns

3). C.J. Marable (Stallions) 3 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Victor Bolden Jr. (Generals) 29 catches

2). Tre Walker (Maulers) 27 catches

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 22 catches

RISING USFL STAR SCOOBY WRIGHT III WAS PREPARING TO BE FIREFIGHTER BEFORE GETTING DRAFTED

Receiving yards

Tre Walker of Pittsburgh Maulers is tackled by Will Likely of Houston Gamblers on May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tre Walker of Pittsburgh Maulers is tackled by Will Likely of Houston Gamblers on May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Emilee Chinn/USFL/Getty Images)

1). Tre Walker (Maulers) 287 yards

2). Jonathan Adams (Breakers) 273 yards

3). Bailey Gaither (Maulers) 267 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 4 touchdowns

2). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 4 touchdowns

3). Diondre Overton (Stars) 3 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 58 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 50 tackles

3). Vontae Diggs (Breakers) 43 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 5.5 sacks

2). Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 4.5 sacks

3). DeMarquis Gates (Stallions) 4 sacks

Interceptions

Shalom Luani of New Jersey Generals against the New Orleans Breakers on May 14, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Shalom Luani of New Jersey Generals against the New Orleans Breakers on May 14, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Tom Pennington/USFL/Getty Images)

1). Channing Stribling (Stars) 4 interceptions

2). Will Likely (Gamblers) 4 interceptions

3). Shalom Luani (Generals) 3 interceptions

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Week 6 schedule

May 21: Bandits vs. Stars (1 p.m. ET; NBC)

May 21: Panthers vs. Stallions (7:30 p.m. ET; NBC)

May 22: Maulers vs. Breakers (Noon ET; FS1)

May 22: Gamblers vs. Generals (4 p.m. ET; FOX)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.