USFL Week 4: Panthers off mark on would-be game-winning field goal, Stars survive

The Michigan Panthers were just a bit off the mark Friday night in their 26-25 loss to the Philadelphia Stars.

The Week 4 matchup in the United States Football League featured two teams from the North Division. Shea Patterson and the rushing attack of the Panthers drove the field and set up for what could have been a chip shot game-winning field goal from Michael Carrizosa.

Carrizosa lined up for the 21-yard field goal at the left hash mark and hooked it left. The ball bounced off the goal post and fell to the turf. The Stars survived.

Philadelphia capitalized on a muffed punt by Michigan with 7:29 remaining in the game.

The Stars converted the turnover into a field goal that put the Stars up one point, the winning margin.

Case Cookus started at quarterback for the Stars, completing 22 of 30 passes for 190 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Paul Terry gained 62 yards on 11 carries.

Diondre Overton and Devin Gray each grabbed a touchdown pass. Overton had four catches for 73 yards. Gray had seven catches for 70 yards.

Michigan relied heavily on the run. Reggie Corbin ran for 152 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Patterson threw for 67 yards on 9-of-17 passing, one touchdown pass and three interceptions. He also ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Joe Walker, who had three catches for 28 yards, caught Patterson’s touchdown throw.

The Stars moved to 2-2 on the season while the Panthers dropped to 1-3. Philadelphia remains in second place while the Panthers are in third.