USFL first: Stars score three-point conversion for 30-23 win over Maulers

Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott solidified his place as one of the top signal-callers in the USFL , leading Philadelphia to a 30-23 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers in a heated competition on Saturday afternoon that saw several lead exchanges and the first-ever three-point conversion.

Scott, a standout at Occidental College, put on a stellar performance to give the Stars their first win of the season, totaling 273-passing yards for three touchdowns and one on the ground to kick off Week 2.

The Maulers improved significantly from their Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Bandits where they failed to score a single touchdown.

After Ramiz Ahmed knocked in a field goal to get Pittsburgh on the board first, Scott would answer with a touchdown pass to Diondre Overton, saying he "kinda had to make chicken salad out of you know what."

The rest of the game would continue to be an exchange of scores. One of the biggest plays of the game came in the second quarter when cornerback Jaylon McClain-Sapp would recover a fumble for a 79-yard touchdown return to close the gap to 10-14.

A strong second - half performance by the Maulers seemingly came to an end when Scott connected with Maurice Alexander Jr. halfway through the fourth quarter. The Stars opted for the unique three-point conversion option and made good on a USFL first for a seven-point lead.

In addition to the new extra point rules, fans continued to see unique facets of the game including a real-time look at reviews, hearing officials discuss plays with referees as they happen.

The Stars improved to 1-1 as the Maulers dropped to 0-2. The Birmingham Stallions will go head-to-head with Houston Gamblers at 7 p.m. E.T. as Week 2 of the USFL continues.