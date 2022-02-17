Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

USFL unveils uniforms, draft order for first season

The USFL is set to begin play in April

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eight United States Football League teams unveiled their uniforms for the 2022 season, and the league's order for the upcoming draft was revealed Thursday.

The uniform revelations were rolled out over the course of the day. There are eight teams in the inaugural season of the USFL reboot split into two divisions. The North Division consists of the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers. 

The South Division will feature the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Each regular-season game will be played in Birmingham, and the playoffs and championship game will be played in Canton, Ohio, near the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The eight teams that will be competing in 2022 in the USFL.

The eight teams that will be competing in 2022 in the USFL. (USFL)

Here are the jersey schemes for each team:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

Michigan Panthers

USFL WILL HOLD CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, PLAYOFFS NEAR PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

New Jersey Generals

New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits

The USFL also revealed its draft order on FOX Sports’ "Speak For Yourself."

The Panthers were awarded the No. 1 pick.

The draft will take place in Birmingham Feb. 22-23.

Football is far from over.

Football is far from over. (USFL)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The season begins on April 16.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.