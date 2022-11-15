USFL reveals new team for 2023 season

The USFL announced Tuesday a change ahead of the 2023 season.

The Memphis Showboats will join the upstart spring league once things kickoff for their second year. Daryl Johnston, executive vice president of football operations, unveiled the new team logo at a news conference at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Showboats were a part of the original USFL in 1984. But the 2023 version will have a new logo and color scheme updated for the modern era of football. The Showboats launched the Hall of Fame career of Reggie White, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

The inaugural season featured eight teams – Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Pittsburgh Maulers, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits.

LONGTIME NFL ASSISTANT COACH LANDS HEAD COACHING GIG WITH USFL'S BREAKERS

The Bandits will now become the Showboats and will be coached by Todd Haley and led on the field by former University of Memphis quarterback Brady White.

The league announced Monday it will be back for a second season beginning April 15. Johnston said the Showboats will kickoff their season on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Gamblers will also play at the stadium. All eight teams played between two stadiums in Birmingham last year, with the playoffs and championship game played in Canton, Ohio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Stallions are the defending champions. The team defeated the Philadelphia Stars in July to capture the title. In the offseason so far, the New Orleans Breakers hired veteran NFL coach John DeFilippo to replace Larry Fedora.