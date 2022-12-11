USC's Caleb Williams embraces Patrick Mahomes comparison

USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ phenomenal season for the Trojans culminated in a Heisman Trophy on Saturday night but his recent NFL comparison may have made him even more elated.

Before Williams was holding the trophy at the New York Athletic Club, former NFL head coach Sean Payton compared him to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. Payton said Monday on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd that he believed Williams is a "generational player."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Friday, Williams appeared on CBS Sports Radio and told host Zach Gelb he thought the comparison was "pretty cool."

"It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do," Williams said. "I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything – obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there."

CALEB WILLIAMS, USC'S STAR SOPHOMORE QUARTERBACK, WINS 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY

Williams’ great week ended with him holding the Heisman Trophy.

In his first season with the Trojans, he led USC to an 11-2 record and was one game away from getting them into the College Football Playoff. He racked up 4,075 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes along with 372 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His stock for the 2024 NFL Draft has certainly increased.