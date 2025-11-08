Expand / Collapse search
USC football pulls off elaborate deception to fool Northwestern in fake punt play: 'Got to pay attention'

Third-string quarterback Sam Huard wore punter's jersey number in fake punt that extended scoring drive

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 8

USC football pulled off what might be the fake of the century during Friday night’s blowout victory over Northwestern.

Punter Sam Johnson was being hailed as a hero after he appeared to pull off an incredible fake punt by completing a 10-yard pass to Tanook Hines at the start of the second quarter on fourth-and-six. The play extended the drive, resulting in Jayden Maiava’s touchdown.

Sam Huard passes on a fake punt

Third-string quarterback Sam Huard (80) of the Southern California Trojans makes a pass on a fake punt in front of Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) of the Northwestern Wildcats for a first down during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Harry How/Getty Images)

But it wasn’t Johnson’s play to take credit for.

Third-string quarterback Sam Huard, wearing the same No. 80 jersey as Johnson, was actually the one behind the pass. And the trick itself? Completely legal.

Huard, despite wearing the No. 7 jersey earlier this year, was officially listed on the roster this week with the new number – a change that coach Lincoln Riley quietly made. College football teams frequently feature two players wearing the same number.

Sam Huard warms up

Quarterback Sam Huard (7) of the Southern California Trojans warms up before a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Southern California Trojans at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sept. 13, 2025. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It was just a well-thought-out thing," Riley said. "Had it at the right time, and we had confidence in it, and Sam stepped in there and made a good throw."

NEBRASKA PULLS OFF HIGHLIGHT REEL HAIL MARY TO CLOSE FIRST HALF TILT WITH BIG TEN RIVAL MICHIGAN

Riley said the change was in place for weeks, and jokingly thanked reporters for not putting it on social media.

"You guys got to pay attention," he said. "Seriously, it’s been on there for three weeks. I’m glad none of y’all put it on Twitter."

Northwestern coach David Braun called it a "lesson learned."

Sam Huard celebrates win

Quarterback Sam Huard (80) of the Southern California Trojans directs the band after a college football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Southern California Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Did not show up on the roster online. Had not shown up anywhere else," he said. "But they did legally submit that. Was on the game day roster that was here present at the Coliseum. And the lesson I’ve learned in that for the rest of my career is we arrive at a facility, we will go over that with a fine tooth comb and look for any of those potential issues."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

