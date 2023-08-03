Expand / Collapse search
Women’s World Cup
USA vs Sweden: Everything you need to know about Women's World Cup match

The USWNT's match against Sweden begins at 5 am ET on FOX

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
USA vs Sweden

USA takes on Sweden in the Round of 16 on FOX. (FOX)

The United States women’s national team enters the knockout stage with a ton of uncertainty as they pursue a third consecutive Women’s World Cup, and it is waters they have not been in very much.

After a 0-0 draw against Portugal last week, it appears the Americans have a steep hill to climb against Sweden, who were the winners of their group and have yet to drop a game. The U.S. defeated Vietnam soundly but drew criticism with ties against the Netherlands and Portugal.

The U.S. has never been eliminated before the third-place game. The last time the team finished in third place came in 2007, when Abby Wambach was lighting up goalkeepers, and Hope Solo was making saves.

Lindsey Horan downplayed the criticism lobbed at the team and likened it to just "noise."

Lindsey Horan heads the ball

United States' Lindsey Horan, left, heads the ball as Portugal's Tatiana Pinto watches during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

"Again, it’s noise and, again, it’s an opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We know that’s how it goes," Horan said. "I always want to defend my team and say, 'You have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes, you have no idea every single training what we’re doing individually, collectively, etc."

The U.S. will be without a key part of their last Women’s World Cup run – Rose Lavelle. She received her second yellow card of the tournament against Portugal and will be forced to miss Sunday’s game.

The last time the U.S. and Sweden faced off was at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Sweden won 3-0. The U.S. last topped Sweden 3-2 in an international friendly back in 2019. The U.S. beat Sweden in group play during the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Here is what to know about the Round of 16.

How can you watch the U.S. vs Sweden?

Sophia Smith battles for the ball

Portugal's Diana Gomes, left, tackles United States' Sophia Smith during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

USA vs. Sweden will kick off at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday on FOX with coverage beginning at 4 a.m. ET. Fans can tune in to watch the match here.

Who plays for the U.S.?

  • Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher
  • Defenders: Alana Cook, Emily Fox, Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett
  • Midfielders: Savannah Demelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristia Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan
  • Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

Who plays for Sweden?

Caroline Seger goes for the ball

Sweden's Caroline Seger, right, and Argentina's Camila Ares Gomez compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

  • Goalkeepers: Zecira Musovc, Jennifer Falk and Tove Enblom
  • Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Linda Sembrant, Stina Lennartsson, Anna Sandberg, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt and Nathalie Bjorn.
  • Midfielders: Flippa Angeldal, Caroline Segar, Johanna Kaneryd, Hana Bennison and Elina Rubensson
  • Forwards: Madelen Janogy, Lina Hurtig, Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Stina Blackstenius, Rebecka Blomqvist, Fridolina Rolfo and Oliva Schough.

How did the U.S. and Sweden get here?

The U.S. finished second in their group after defeating Vietnam and tying with the Netherlands and Portugal. The squad is looking for its third consecutive World Cup title.

Sweden has yet to lose in the World Cup thus far. The team defeated South Africa, Italy and Argentina on their way to a group win and a knockout round berth against the U.S.

