US rugby sevens star Ilona Maher admits bronze medal is 'wearing a little bit'

United States bronze medalist rugby sevens star Ilona Maher took a subtle shot at the quality of the prize during her late-night appearance on Tuesday..

Maher appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and showed off her medal to the comedian and the crowd. She made a small mention about the quality of it.

"People talk about their chains – that’s my chain," she said. "But it is heavy, and it kinda does wear on the neck, which like kind of a fun burden to bear. Like, wearing an Olympic medal, ‘Uh, it’s a lot of work.’ But I will wear it more, of course.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s gorgeous, it is wearing a little bit. But it’s huge. … It’s a solid hunk of medal. It’s a great piece of metal."

Maher is not the only athlete who has commented on the quality of the medal.

Nyjah Huston, who won a bronze medal in men’s street skateboarding, also remarked about his bronze medal.

"All right, so these Olympic medals look great when they are brand new," Huston began in a video posted to Instagram before showing some of the medal's wear and tear. "But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think."

Huston also showed another side of the medal, revealing the lack of shine remaining on the bronze coating.

LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF JOURNEY TO 2028 OLYMPICS IN STYLE

"It's looking rough. Even the front is starting to chip off a little," he said. "Olympic medals, you gotta maybe step up the quality a little bit."

The Paris Mint responded to the criticism by promising to "systematically replace" any Olympic medal that deteriorated. Meanwhile, Olympics organizers said they will conduct a study of any medal that they learn is damaged. Upon review, a medal will be re-engraved if it is deemed necessary.

The organizing committee also said it had "taken note of the testimony on social networks of an athlete whose medal was damaged a few days after it was presented," per a statement sent to Agence France-Presse.

The International Olympic Committee told the French news agency that they were "working closely with the Paris Mint, responsible for the production and quality control of the medals, and with the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, in order to examine the medal in question to understand the circumstances and the cause of the damage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the 2024 Paris Games further clarified by saying, "The medals are the most coveted objects of the Games and the most precious for the athletes. Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Paris Mint and engraved identically."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.