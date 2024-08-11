Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Los Angeles kicks off journey to 2028 Olympics in style

Handover started with LA Mayor Karen Bass, gymnast Simone Biles, finished with Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2024 Paris Olympics came to an end on Sunday as athletes from the scores of nations that participated in the Summer Games took part in the closing ceremony.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Olympic flag to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach who, in turn, handed it to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simone Biles holds the flag

U.s. gymnast Simone Biles holds the Olympic flag during the Summer Games closing ceremony at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Bass was accompanied by gymnast Simone Biles, who was in a walking boot after injuring her calf earlier in the Olympics, as the two were onstage to hear H.E.R. perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" in front of the crowd at Stade de France.

Then actor Tom Cruise rappelled down from the rafters of the stadium onto the grounds and received a big kiss from a woman there. He then received the Olympic flag and started his cinematic trek from Paris to Los Angeles on a motorcycle.

The TV feature showed Cruise racing through the streets of Paris onto the back of a cargo plane. He then somehow made it to the Hollywood sign, which was decked out in the Olympic rings. Pro mountain biker Kate Courtney went down the steps of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and gave the flag to former U.S. sprinter Michael Johnson.

Tom Cruise holds the flag

Tom Cruise carries the Olympic flag during the Summer Games closing ceremony at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

JORDAN CHILES SCORE INQUIRY WAS MADE IN TIME AND THERE'S VIDEO EVIDENCE TO PROVE IT, USA GYMNASTICS SAYS

Actor Tom Cruise is shown on the roof of Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics on Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Actor Tom Cruise is shown on the roof of Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics on Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool Photo via AP)

Johnson ran the flag through Beverley Hills to Olympic skateboarding medalist Jagger Eaton, who kicked and pushed his way to Venice Beach where the Red Hot Chili Peppers were waiting.

The band kicked off an LA 28 concert that also featured Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

The Los Angeles Olympics will begin July 14, 2028. It will be the first Summer Olympics held in the United States since Atlanta in 1996. Los Angeles previously hosted the Games in 1984.

Snoop Dogg in LA

Snoop Dogg is shown during the men's skateboarding park finals at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United States looks to finish 2028 with the most gold medals after tying with China in 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.