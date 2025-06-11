US Open favorite Scottie Scheffler reveals sports bettors prompted decision to delete Venmo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler might be the overwhelming favorite heading into the U.S. Open this weekend, according to Vegas – but it's not something the newly crowned PGA Championship winner particularly enjoys.

Speaking to reporters at Oakmont on Tuesday, Scheffler was asked about the betting odds and if he ever hears from fans with a "financial investment" in his performance. Unsurprisingly, he said most golfers hear from fans regardless.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But what Scheffler did reveal that was shocking was that he was forced to delete a popular payment cash app after fans stumbled across it.

"I think everybody hears from fans whether they have a financial benefit or anything in their outcome. That's why I had to get rid of my Venmo because I was either getting paid by people or people requesting me a bunch of money when I didn't win."

"It wasn't a good feeling," he added with a smile.

Scheffler is chasing back-to-back major wins after winning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last month. And the odds are stacked in his favor with good reason.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER SUFFERS TROPHY MISHAP AFTER WINNING PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

He has won three of his past four tournaments by a combined 17 shots and has won 25% of his tournaments since his first PGA Tour win in 2022.

But for Scheffler, stats and odds don’t mean much on the course.

"I don't pay attention to the favorite stuff or anything like that. Starting Thursday morning, we're at even par, and it's up to me to go out there and play against the golf course and see what I can do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scheffler will tee off Thursday afternoon alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.