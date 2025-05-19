Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

The PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler suffers trophy mishap after winning PGA Championship

It was Scheffler's 1st time hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Bryson Dechambeau recalls playing golf with Trump Video

Bryson Dechambeau recalls playing golf with Trump

Pro golfer Bryson Dechambeau joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss playing golf with President Donald Trump, his experience with LIV Golf, and a potential merger with the PGA Tour.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler was pumped after securing the first PGA Championship of his career.

Scheffler threw down his hat onto the green at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, as he celebrated winning the major tournament with an 11-under par. He went over to his family and hugged his wife, son and parents as they congratulated him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scottie Scheffler drops the top

Scottie Scheffler drops the top as he holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The adrenaline must have carried over to the Wanamaker Trophy celebration. Scheffler lifted the piece of hardware a little too awkwardly, and the lid of the trophy fell from the top and hit the ground.

He laughed it off, as did the rest of the fans who watched the ceremony occur.

Collin Morikawa had the same blunder when he won the PGA Championship in 2020.

RORY MCILROY EVADES MEDIA AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AMID GOLF CLUB CONTROVERSY

"They told me it’s heavy. They didn’t tell me the lid comes off," the golfer said Wednesday before the tournament began, via Golf.com. "But it is way heavier than you expect. And then they tell you to lift it over your head."

Scheffler shot a final-round 71 to secure the third major victory of his career.

Scottie Scheffler lifts the trophy

Scottie Scheffler holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He had a rough first few holes and allowed Jon Rahm to get into contention. However, he locked in while Rahm fell off the pace on the back nine.

"This back nine will be one that I remember for a long time," Scheffler said. "It was a grind out there. I think at one point on the front I maybe had a four- or five-shot lead, and making the turn, I think I was tied for the lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scottie Scheffler swings

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 18, 2025. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"So to step up when I needed to the most, I’ll remember that for a while."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.