Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis
Published

US Open 2022: Bloodied Rafael Nadal overcomes rough start, freak accident to defeat Fabio Fognini

Nadal won the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Nadal is one step closer to winning his 23rd Grand Slam title after overcoming a rough start in the second round of the U.S. Open and a freak incident with his own racket on Thursday night to defeat Fabio Fognini in four sets. 

Leading the fourth set 3-0, Nadal quickly dropped his racket and grabbed at his nose after seemingly hitting himself in the face when his racket ricocheted off the court while attempting to return the ball. 

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, after hitting himself on his nose with his own racket during his match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, in the second round of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in New York City. 

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, after hitting himself on his nose with his own racket during his match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, in the second round of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in New York City.  (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

He laid on the court near his bench while a trainer attended to his bloodied nose, which appeared to be injured near the bridge, before eventually returning after a five-minute delay.

RAFAEL NADAL SHOOTS DOWN ACCUSATIONS OF PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT: ‘I THINK IT’S A JOKE’

"It was just a strong hit. At the beginning I thought I [broke] it, the nose, because I was in shock," Nadal told reporters during his post match press conference. "It was very painful." 

"It seems like it's not [broken], I am not sure yet. I think it’s getting bigger and bigger, but it’s just a shock. In some way, I deserved to play that bad for a while," Nadal joked of his rough start. 

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, lies down to receive medical treatment on his nose after hitting himself with his own racket during his match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, in the second round of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in New York City.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, lies down to receive medical treatment on his nose after hitting himself with his own racket during his match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, in the second round of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in New York City. (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

"No, just joking. Of course not. Things [just] happen sometimes." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nadal dropped the first 2-6, ceding the opening set for the second match in a row this week.

"For more than one hour and a half, I was not competing," the 36-year-old Spainard said of his performance. "One of the worst starts, probably, ever."

His troubles continued in the second set, but he was joined by Fognini as both players combined for 39 unforced errors, just nine winners, seven service breaks, and only three holds.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, hits a backhand against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, in the second round of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in New York City. 

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, hits a backhand against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, in the second round of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in New York City.  (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Momentum shifted in Nadal’s favor in the third, and he closed out the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1. 

"With Nadal, you can't mess around," Fognini said. "I let him back in the match, and he kept getting better from there."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com