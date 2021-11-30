Urban Meyer shuts down Notre Dame rumors: 'I’m committed to the Jaguars'

Urban Meyer has made it clear: He will not return to college football.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach put an end to any speculation that he could return to the college game following Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame on Monday.

Meyer, who was previously linked to becoming the next head coach of the Fighting Irish, spoke on the vacancy at Notre Dame and reiterated that he’s not a candidate for the opening.

"I’m not a candidate," Meyer said during a conference call on Tuesday. "Obviously, I spent six years of my life there, so great respect for Notre Dame, and as I do USC, UCLA, like we talked about (earlier in the call). But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around."

After USC fired former head coach Clay Helton back in September, Meyer immediately shut down any speculation that he would become the next coach of the Trojans.

The Trojans hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma on Monday. Meyer said earlier this season "there’s no chance" he would take the USC job. He insisted he’s in Jacksonville for the long haul.

"I’m here and committed to try to build an organization," Meyer said at the time.

Meyer was one of the names mentioned once the Notre Dame position opened up, especially since he spent five years (1996-2000) as receivers coach of the Fighting Irish and even called the head coaching gig at Notre Dame a "dream job" while he was at Florida in 2008.

However, it appears that Meyer is committed to the Jaguars for the foreseeable future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.