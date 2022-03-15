Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players can't play in home games under New York mandate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Unvaccinated players from the New York Mets and New York Yankees won’t be eligible to play in home games under the city’s employer mandate, a government spokesperson told the Daily News on Tuesday.

Superstar Kyrie Irving isn’t playing for the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center under the same COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to the spokesperson, New York City isn’t planning on handing out exceptions for specific individuals, and it apparently doesn’t matter that baseball is played outside. However, the rules could potentially change based on what happens with the pandemic moving forward.

ESPN reported that the Players Association and MLB teams are looking into the difference between playing indoors and outdoors, and they believe that the issue will be resolved by the time Opening Day rolls around on April 7.

"On behalf of the Yankees, (team president) Randy Levine is working with city hall and all other appropriate officials on this matter. We will have no further comment," the Yankees said in a statement.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was asked about his vaccination status but declined to comment about it. Judge, a three-time All-Star, will enter his contract year in 2022, and he is looking for an extension before the season begins.