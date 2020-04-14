University of Cincinnati discontinues men's soccer program

The University of Cincinnati (UC) will discontinue its men’s soccer program immediately, Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Tuesday.

NFL HALL OF FAMER JACK YOUNGBLOOD ON 'VIRTUAL' DRAFT DUE TO COVID: 'MAYBE IT WILL MAKE THEM WORK HARDER'

“This was a difficult decision, but one made with the long-term interests of UC Athletics at the forefront," Cunningham said. "During this time of profound challenges and widespread uncertainty, I have engaged in a comprehensive and thorough review of UC’s sport offerings and long-term budget implications of supporting the number of student-athletes currently at UC. Based on this review, and in consultation with President [Neville] Pinto and other University leaders, UC Athletics will no longer sponsor a men’s soccer program."

"Our men's soccer student-athletes have been outstanding representatives of the University in the classroom and on the field,” Cunningham continued. “They may not fully understand this decision, but I want them to know they were truly and conscientiously considered during my deliberations about the future of UC Athletics.

YANKEES CO-OWNER HANK STEINBRENNER, 63, DIES FROM ILLNESS

"We are making this decision now to enable our men’s soccer student-athletes to have an opportunity to play at another institution if they choose to do so," he added.

Current men's soccer student-athletes will have their scholarships honored for the remainder of their academic careers. And if student-athletes want to leave the program and transfer to another university, they will be released without penalty and free to move on immediately.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I am most sincerely grateful to everyone who has supported the men’s soccer program at the University of Cincinnati," Cunningham said. "This includes former coaches, former student-athletes, donors and fans. Your legacy at UC will not be forgotten and your accomplishments will continue to be recognized."