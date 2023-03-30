Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Uniform numbers for Yankees coaches, managers could soon be thing of the past due to numbers shortage

Team asked MLB for permission to stop issuing uniform numbers to coaches

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The New York Yankees are of the most storied baseball franchises in history, but their aggressive approach toward retiring uniform numbers has created an interesting problem.

The franchise appears to be having a difficult time issuing uniform numbers to players. So far, the organization has retired 22 uniform numbers, which is eight more than any other MLB team.

Once you take into account the three other numbers the team is currently making unavailable, that only leaves 75 numbers in the rotation for coaches and players.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York.

However, the Yankees invited 69 players to spring training this year. But even with a smaller roster for Opening Day, the team still faced a uniform number supply issue.

The Yankees' director of clubhouse operations, Lou Cucuzza, told The Athletic that low inventory makes his job much more difficult, but he did offer a possible solution.

Cucuzza suggested that the team puts an end to uniform numbers for manager Aaron Boone and the rest of the coaching staff. He also noted that many of the coaches decide not to wear the full uniforms in the dugouts during games.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees takes the ball from Wandy Peralta #58 during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Many managers and coaches around the majors routinely conceal their uniform top under a hoodie.

Cucuzza pitched the idea to a league executive, but the MLB "doesn't want to authorize such a change just yet," according to a report from The Athletic.

Manny Banuelos #68 of the New York Yankees, Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees, Clarke Schmidt #86 of the New York Yankees, Lucas Luetge #63 of the New York Yankees stand for the national anthem before taking on the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2022 in New York City.

The idea has not been formally turned down, so there is a chance the league could consider implementing the change in the future. No other team in the majors has reported having this issue.

If the MLB does decide to stop giving coaches uniform numbers, it would certainly ease the demand in the Bronx. But no matter what happens, the Yankees will likely be more selective in retiring their uniform numbers going forward.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.