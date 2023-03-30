Uniform numbers for Yankees coaches, managers could soon be thing of the past due to numbers shortage

The New York Yankees are of the most storied baseball franchises in history, but their aggressive approach toward retiring uniform numbers has created an interesting problem.

The franchise appears to be having a difficult time issuing uniform numbers to players. So far, the organization has retired 22 uniform numbers, which is eight more than any other MLB team.

Once you take into account the three other numbers the team is currently making unavailable, that only leaves 75 numbers in the rotation for coaches and players.

However, the Yankees invited 69 players to spring training this year. But even with a smaller roster for Opening Day, the team still faced a uniform number supply issue.

The Yankees' director of clubhouse operations, Lou Cucuzza, told The Athletic that low inventory makes his job much more difficult, but he did offer a possible solution.

Cucuzza suggested that the team puts an end to uniform numbers for manager Aaron Boone and the rest of the coaching staff. He also noted that many of the coaches decide not to wear the full uniforms in the dugouts during games.

Many managers and coaches around the majors routinely conceal their uniform top under a hoodie.

Cucuzza pitched the idea to a league executive, but the MLB "doesn't want to authorize such a change just yet," according to a report from The Athletic.

The idea has not been formally turned down, so there is a chance the league could consider implementing the change in the future. No other team in the majors has reported having this issue.

If the MLB does decide to stop giving coaches uniform numbers, it would certainly ease the demand in the Bronx. But no matter what happens, the Yankees will likely be more selective in retiring their uniform numbers going forward.