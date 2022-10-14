Underdog Padres take Game 3 of NLDS, lead Dodgers 2-1

The San Diego Padres won 89 games this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers racked up a franchise record 111 wins.

None of that mattered Friday night, as San Diego won 2-1 and took a commanding lead in the NLDS.

The Padres made the most of their first home postseason game in 16 years count by beating the Dodgers, 2-1.

The Padres got going early with an RBI single to center field by Jake Cronenworth to bring Juan Soto home. The hit put San Diego up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

A long ball from Trent Grisham in the bottom of the fourth inning increased the Padres lead to 2-0. The Dodgers answered in the next frame with a sacrifice fly from former AL MVP Mookie Betts.

Blake Snell went 5 1/3 innings, striking out 6 along the way to earning the win.

Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin didn't make it past the second. Gonsolin had only appeared one time in the last six weeks. The team was betting on how Gonsolin pitched during a simulated game, but that did not translate to Friday night's action.

He exited the game with Los Angeles trailing 1-0.

Gonsolin was relieved by Andrew Heaney who pitched the three innings.

The Padres took Game 2 via home runs from NL MVP candidate Manny Machado and Cronenworth.

Machado launched his homer early in the game off Clayton Kershaw, while Croneworth's long off Blake Treinen. The homer put the Padres up 5-3 and tied up the series 1-1.

Padres closer Josh Hader overwhelmed the final two Dodgers batters with two strikeouts to end Game 3. He earned his second save of this year's postseason.

Coming into the NLDS the Dodgers lead the season series 15-6. The Padres can clinch the series and advance to the NLCS if they win Game 4 Saturday.

Joe Musgrove will take the mound for San Diego on Saturday night. Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson will start for the Dodgers.

First pitch is set for 9:37 p.m. E.T. at Petco Park.