Padres’ Yu Darvish on foreign substance checks: ‘Touch my wherever’

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish will start Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night hoping to even the series at a game apiece.

The former Dodgers pitcher will return to L.A. and is prepared for anything, even a check for foreign substances similar to what teammate and All-Star Joe Musgrove experienced in Game 3 of the wild-card series against the New York Mets.

"Anybody can come up and touch my ears, touch my nose, touch my wherever," Darvish said through an interpreter on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times . "I’m sure they had their reasons for doing what they did to Joe. I really don’t think too much about it."

DODGERS RALLY BEHIND TREA TURNER’S LEADOFF HOME RUN, BEAT PADRES IN NLDS GAME 1

Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a foreign substance check in the fifth inning with New York down four runs. The umpires came out and thoroughly checked Musgrove’s ears for a foreign substance, ultimately finding nothing.

"I get it, dude. They’re on their last leg. They’re desperate," Musgrove told ESPN after the game.

The Padres will not be on their last leg Wednesday night, but they desperately need a win in Los Angeles after losing Game 1 of the NLDS, 5-3, Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darvish, who went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA during the regular season, returns to the stadium that he called home for half of the 2017 season.

"Obviously, the stadium hasn’t changed, not much has changed here, but as for myself, I feel like I’m a different pitcher from back then," Darvish said, according to the L.A. Times. "I think it comes with age, going through experience, for sure."

The Dodgers acquired Darvish from the Texas Rangers at the 2017 trade deadline, and the right-hander went 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA in the regular season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Darvish struggled during the World Series against the Houston Astros , giving up five runs in just 1.2 innings in Game 7 as the Astros went on to win the World Series.

"You go through that experience in 2017, and there’s a lot to learn from that," Darvish continued. "It helps you grow to become a better pitcher. Not just me, I’ve had help from other staff, coaches around me, but it’s a learning experience that you grow from."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.