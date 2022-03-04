Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ukraine soccer asks FIFA to postpone World Cup qualifier vs Scotland

The Russian-Ukraine war has thrown the sports world into a frenzy

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Ukraine men’s national soccer team is set to play Scotland later this month in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match – but the Russian invasion into the country has complicated things.

Ukraine asked FIFA to postpone the match with the World Cup draw around the corner and no end in sight to the Russian invasion of the country.

A Seattle Sounders supporter holds a sign that reads "Stop Wars" during a moment of silence for victims of the war in Ukraine, before the start of an MLS soccer match between the Sounders and Nashville SC, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Seattle.

A Seattle Sounders supporter holds a sign that reads "Stop Wars" during a moment of silence for victims of the war in Ukraine, before the start of an MLS soccer match between the Sounders and Nashville SC, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

"FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March," soccer’s governing body said in a statement. "FIFA remains in regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution.

"FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine. A further update will be provided in due course."

FIFA and UEFA announced Monday that all Russian teams would be suspended from competitions until further notice.

A screen shows support to Ukraine before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Feb. 26, 2022.

A screen shows support to Ukraine before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

"Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," FIFA said.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Ukraine and Scotland are set to play on March 24. The World Cup draw for Qatar is set for April 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.