UK ambassador Peter Mandelson lobbying for Super Bowl to be played in Britain: 'We love it'

Since its inception in 1967, the Super Bowl has only been held in the United States

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Peter Mandelson, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, thinks the Super Bowl should be held across the pond.

Mandelson said last week he has been lobbying since taking the role in February for the biggest sporting event in the U.S. to be hosted by the U.K.

"I’ve made a big pitch for the first Super Bowl outside the U.S. to take place in Britain," Mandelson told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Thursday, per C-SPAN.

Peter Mandelson speaks at podium

Britain's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, speaks during a welcome reception for British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at the ambassador's residence in Washington, DC. (Carl Court-Pool/Getty Images)

"I want that Super Bowl in Britain. I don’t care when it takes place, but I want it announced during my time as ambassador. We love it, we love it."

The audience laughed at Mandelson’s remark, but he isn’t the only one back in his home country who wants to see the Super Bowl in the U.K.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has also called for the Super Bowl to be hosted in his city, which he believes would solidify London as the "sporting capital of the world."

"The Super Bowl is really important for us," Khan said last year. "We have a number of American football games, and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America."

Peter Mandelson smiles on red carpet

Peter Mandelson attends The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala on May 1, 2025 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/WireImage)

The NFL has been playing regular-season games in London since 2007, beginning with the first official game ever held outside North America. Nearly two decades later, the league continues its international push, which this season includes two games at London’s famous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October.

Since its creation in 1967, the Super Bowl has always remained in the United States. The event is set to be played at the San Francisco 49ers’ home, Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, Calif., in 2026.

Peter Mandelson looks on from Oval Office

U.S. President Donald Trump along with Peter Mandelson, British Ambassador to the United States, address reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on May 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. During their remarks they spoke about a trade deal that was made between the United States and the United Kingdom. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It has also been decided that Super Bowl LXI, to be played in 2027, will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., followed by Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

