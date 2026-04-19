UFL Trade Blockbuster: Stallions, Storm and Kings, Defenders Swap Stars

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The UFL announced today a pair of trades involving four teams on Sunday evening.

The Birmingham Stallions are sending quarterback Matt Corral and defensive end Amani Bledsoe to the Orlando Storm in exchange for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. In a separate transaction, the DC Defenders have acquired quarterback Jason Bean from the Louisville Kings in exchange for quarterback Mike DiLiello.

Corral, 27, has started all four games for the Stallions so far this season. He has completed 64.5% of his passes (the third-best mark in the league among quarterbacks) for 768 yards (fourth-best) and five touchdowns (third-best). However, the Stallions have struggled to find a rhythm this season — their first without former head coach Skip Holtz. Former UFL product and ex-Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron is now at the helm for Birmingham, which sits at 1-3 on the season headed into Week 5. Corral joins an undefeated Storm team currently being led by Jack Plummer (853 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns through four games). Corral spent the past two seasons (2024 and 2025) with the Stallions after short stints in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings. He was taken in the third round (94th overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of Ole Miss.

In addition to Corral, the Storm are also getting Bledsoe, who has 13 tackles, 1.0 sacks and one tackle for loss in four games for Birmingham this season. The 28-year-old recorded 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the then-Dallas Renegades last season. Bledsoe, an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft, spent time in the league playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans. He also had a short stint on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

The Stallions will receive Thompson-Robinson, 26, who has appeared in just one game this season for the Storm. A UCLA product, Thompson-Robinson finished his career with the Bruins as the school's all-time leader in total offense (12,536), completions (860), total touchdowns (116), touchdown passes (88) and passing yards (10,710). He went on to be a fifth-round selection (140th overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the organization before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2025. He joined the UFL in January.

Elsewhere, former Kings standout Bean is joining the Defenders. Through four games with Louisville this season, the 26-year-old signal-caller has completed 47.5% of his passes for 819 yards (the third-best mark in the league) and four touchdowns. He has also added 63 rushing yards on 16 carries. Bean had a notable six-year college career as a dual-threat quarterback, playing at North Texas (2018-20) before finishing at Kansas (2021-23) and then going on to spend time on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad (2024). Still, it's a somewhat surprising move, as the Defenders still have 2025 UFL Championship Game MVP Jordan Ta'amu on their roster. Ta'amu has started all four games for DC this season, throwing for 598 yards and four touchdowns and leading the Defenders to a 3-1 record.

The Kings are getting DiLiello, 26, from the Defenders in the exchange. He has appeared in seven games (one start) over the past two seasons for DC. In 2025, he completed 36 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns. DiLiello has appeared in just one game for the Defenders this season. DiLiello also had a six-year college career, spending his first two years with Division II program Florida Tech (2018-19), before moving on to Division I programs Middle Tennessee (2020-21) and Austin Peay (2022-23). Louisville (1-3) earned its first win of the season in Week 4.