UFL player ejected from 1st game for spitting on opposing player

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

D.C. Defenders offensive lineman Jean Delance appeared in the team’s first United Football League game against the San Antonio Brahmas, but he didn’t stick around for the end.

As the Defenders attempted to come back against the Brahmas, Delance was ejected in the fourth quarter for spitting at linebacker Delontae Scott. Delance was hit with a "flagrant personal foul" after it appeared the Defenders had scored a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The score was negated after officials said Delance jumped early on the play. He was thrown out and cost the team a touchdown to get back in the game. D.C. had to settle for four field goals and dropped the opener 27-12.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

On the flagrant play, the UFL broadcast showed Scott warning Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu about Delance spitting.

"Hey, your boy spit on me again, it’s over," Scott told Ta’amu. "He spit on me again it’s over."

UFL KICKER PRAISES GOD AFTER DRILLING GAME-WINNING 64-YARD FIELD GOAL IN FIRST ATTEMPT SINCE HIGH SCHOOL

Brahmas quarterback Chase Garbers was 19-for-25 passing with 152 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown. Jontre Kirklin had eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Ta’amu was 25-for-45 with 235 passing yards and an interception. Ty Scott led the team in receiving with four catches for 87 yards.

D.C. kicker Matthew McCrane had all 12 points for the Defenders. His longest field goal came in the first quarter when he nailed a 28-yarder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Antonio hits the road to take on the Memphis Showboats next week. D.C. welcomes the Houston Roughnecks into town.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.