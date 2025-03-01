UFC's Justin Gaethje would be willing to help Kash Patel train FBI agents: 'I love representing this country'

New FBI Director Kash Patel has a willing participant, UFC fighter Justin Gaethje, to help improve agents' fitness.

In a teleconference with the FBI’s 55 field offices on Wednesday, Patel said he wants the FBI and UFC to form a relationship that would lead to programs to enhance fitness among the agents, ABC News reported.

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje is down to help Patel achieve that goal.

"I would love to be part of any part of that. I love representing this country. I can't wait to fly this flag, walk into the Octagon. It's been a while since I've been proud to be an American, and we're back there. I'm excited to represent this country," Gaethje said via TMZ.

"Anytime anybody at that position needs my help, I'm more than willing."

Gaethje is currently preparing for a fight on March 8 in Las Vegas, but after that the lightweight contender is ready to help Patel.

"I think there’s more skilled people (than myself), but I got no kids, no wife. So if Patel needs somebody to out there and serve some justice, I would love to be part of that team."

UFC President Dana White and Patel know each other, but despite the relationship, the UFC has not been made aware of any information regarding a potential collaboration, a UFC source told Fox News Digital on Thursday. The FBI declined comment.

White also has a strong relationship with President Donald Trump, as the president has been to many UFC events over the years.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

