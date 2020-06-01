UFC star Jon Jones confronts would-be vandals in New Mexico, takes away spray cans

UFC star Jon Jones did his best to prevent those participating in the George Floyd protests in New Mexico on Sunday from vandalizing a building with spray paint.

Jones posted a video of himself in Albuquerque confronting two people who appeared to be holding spray cans. He demanded that one of those people give up the spray can and he walked over to another person who immediately gave their spray can to the fighter.

“Is this s—t even about George Floyd anymore,” Jones asked in the caption of the video. “Why the f—k are you punk a-s teenagers destroying our cities!??

“As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way. We are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s—t. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

Protests took place in several cities across the U.S. over the weekend. Some turned violent as many buildings were damaged and stores looted.

Floyd’s police-involved death last week kicked off widespread protests and unrest across the nation over the course of the week. Video showed Floyd was in custody when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the man’s neck. Floyd screamed for help and later died in a hospital. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, authorities said Friday.