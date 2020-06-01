Texans' Kenny Stills, free agent Eric Reid respond to NFL's statement on protests: 'Save the bulls--t'

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and free-agent defensive back Eric Reid both took shots at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday after he released a statement on the protests across the U.S.

Goodell’s statement came Saturday as tensions between those protesting police brutality and authorities began to rise further.

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” Goodell wrote. “The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger, and frustration that so many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league,” Goodell added “These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs, and partners.”

Stills and Reid, who have supported free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick by taking a knee during the national anthem before games to protest racial injustice, were not here for Goodell’s statement.

Stills offered a three-word response: “Save the bulls—t."

Reid tweeted he was “looking forward to ‘Songs of the Season 2.0.’”

Stills will be entering his eighth season in the league. Reid is still a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.